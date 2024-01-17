An official of Partfinder International Limited, an aviation security company, has been arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, for attempting to dispatch a suspected illicit drug through a departing Ibom Air flight to Accra, Ghana.

In a statement by the Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, the employee approached a passenger to help convey a parcel through the flight. However, the passenger became skeptical and raised the alarm, suspecting that he was being set up for drug trafficking.

“The attention of the management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has been drawn to a video circulating on social media where a supposed staff of the Authority was knelt down and being slapped by a passenger for trying to use him to traffic drugs.

“It has been identified that the incident took place at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at about 14:30 hrs at gate 2, the boarding gate at ITZ2.”

“The Authority wishes to set the records straight by stating that the officer being manhandled in the video is not a staff of FAAN. He has been identified as a member of the staff of Pathfinder company.”

“The employee approached a passenger to help him convey a parcel through the flight. When the passenger became skeptical, he raised an alarm, alleging that he was being set up for drug trafficking.”

FAAN spokesperson, however, disclosed that the passenger involved was arrested for further questioning while the passenger involved boarded his flight to Ghana.

“The employee was immediately arrested for questioning by the Crime Investigation and Intelligence Unit of the Aviation Security Services. The passenger involved has since departed on Ibom Air to Accra while the medication with the name ‘NEW AGE GLUCOSAMINE CHONDROITIN SULFATE COMPLEX’ has been taken to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation.

“FAAN is dedicated to a drug-free society and has zero tolerance for drug peddling through her airports.”