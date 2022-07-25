A 35-year-old man, Abubakar Hamidu of Jauro Abare quarters in Gombe State capital has been arrested by the state police command for allegedly raping a 12 year old girl, Amina Ibrahim.

The police spokesperson in the state, Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar disclosed this yesterday in a press release issued to newsmen.

He said on 19th July, 2022 at about 9:00am one Muhammad Hamza of Kasuwan Mata quarters in the state capital reported at the Gombe Divisional Police headquarters that on the 2nd June, 2022 at about 4:15pm, the suspect lured his sister into an unoccupied house at the said Jauro Abare quarters and allegedly had sexual intercourse with her.

According to the police spokesperson, the complainant told the police that in the same month, the suspect allegedly lured the girl again into a stream and repeated the act.

“On receipt of the complaint, suspect was arrested. Both victim and suspect were taken to Police Clinic, Gombe for medical examination. The suspect confessed to the crime and will soon be charged to court for prosecution,” he said.

Mahid assured the citizens on behalf of the commissioner of police in the state that the police command is committed to their security adding that all criminal cases would be transparently investigated and charged to court to uphold the cause of justice.