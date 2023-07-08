Police Nab Man For Raping Five Children

The police in Adamawa yesterday said a 35-year-old man, Wilson Sunday, had been arrested for raping five children aged between eight and 14 years.

Sunday, a resident of Damilu in Yola North, allegedly committed the crime from January 2023 and subsequently continued unabated.

He was said to usually lure his victims into uncompleted buildings on their way to or from school.

The incident was reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters in Kofare by parents of the victims having observed the unrepentant attitude of the man.

Police investigation revealed that the man is a father of two children and lives alone after divorcing his wife.

He was said to have been once convicted for a similar offence.