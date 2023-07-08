HJDP, Others Task Governor Sani On Peace Building

The Provincial Secretariat of Church and Society (HJDP) in partnership with Global Peace Foundation of Nigeria (GPFN) supported by Caritas Nigeria has tasked the Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, on peace building.

The NGOs expressed concern over disunity along ethnic and religious lines in Kaduna State during a one-day roundtable on ‘Religion and Politics’ in the State at the Kukah Centre.

A communique issued at the end of the meeting signed by the secretary of HJDP, Rev. Fr. Onuh Ladi Sixtus, stated that religion had been politicised and made a good number of people to support and vote with religious bias.

“The participants raised several concerns that border on claims of marginalisation on grounds of religious affiliations. We are appealing to the state government to ensure justice and fairness in running the affairs of the state.

“The participants resolved that the statement credited the former governor of Kaduna State in a viral video claiming the dominance of one religion over the other was his own personal perspective.

“The participants called on the state government to ensure that all citizens are given a sense of belonging. A particular reference was made to the situation in the state-owned university where Christians have no place of worship and are not represented in the leadership and management positions of the institution.