Operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested seven suspects in connection with a series of armed robberies and assaults that recently sparked student unrest within Bauchi metropolis.

The suspects include 20-year-old Mansur Yakubu alias Chasu; Abbas Auwal alias Abe, 20 years; Musa Bala alias Baban Nani also 20; Aliyu Ahmadu alias Yellow, 21 years; Zurkarlaini Aliyu alias Baki and Muftahu Ibrahim alias, both 20 years old as well as Dodo and Hamza Bala alias R-Kelly, 29 years old.

Police authorities disclosed that all the suspects were residents of Lushi and Birshin Fulani.

Police spokesperson of the Command, CSP Ahmed Wakil, disclosed in a statement on Friday, revealed that the suspects have confessed to their involvement and named 13 other accomplices including an 18-year-old Adamu Muhammad, popularly known as Daddy, a resident of Birshin Fulani.

CSP Wakil said Muhammad was apprehended by the detectives attached to Yelwa Divisional Police Headquarters on 1st September, 2025.

During Police interrogation, he admitted to masterminding an armed robbery at the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi.

According to Wakil, the gang, made up of about 20 youths from Lushi, Birshi Gandu, Birshin Fulani, and Yelwa, stormed the students’ hostels, robbing victims of mobile phones, laptops and power banks.

“It was revealed that the mastermind benefited from the proceeds of crime, three mobile phones (Oppo, Samsung, and Infinix), which he sold for N40,000 through an associate, Salmanu AKA Papus,” Wakil added.

He added that the suspects also confessed to terrorising communities in Yelwa, Gwallameji, and surrounding areas by breaking into homes at night with dangerous weapons and flashlights.

“They have unlawfully entered various residences, where they seized valuables, inflicted injuries upon anyone who resisted, and occasionally fled to adjacent states to evade arrest,” CSP Wakil said.

In another development on September 9, Wakil said police foiled a mob attack on a motorcycle thief at Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Salisu Musa of Mararraban Liman Katagum was reportedly caught with a stolen black Jincheng motorcycle belonging to a student, Hussaini Musa.

“On receipt of the report, a team of detectives from B Divisional Police Headquarters, GRA, swiftly visited the scene and successfully rescued Salisu Musa ‘m’, aged 25, of Mararraban Liman Katagum, Bauchi, from the student mob in possession of the stolen Jincheng motorcycle, black in colour, belonging to Hussaini Musa ‘m’, a student of Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic Bauchi,” statement said.

The Bauchi police spokesman further said during interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime.

He added that investigation was ongoing to explore more facts regarding the stolen motorcycles within the institutions.

Wakil further stated that legal proceedings will be initiated against the suspects, after which the suspects will be profiled and charged to court for established offences.

The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for thorough and discreet investigation.