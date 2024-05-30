Ad

A middle-aged man allegedly trying to supply arms to suspected bandits in Jos has been arrested by men of the Plateau State Police Command.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the suspect who had arrived in Jos from Zamfara State, Wednesday evening, was apprehended opposite the NTA Park while trying to deliver the arms to suspected bandits.

The Chairman of the Jos NTA Park, Ibrahim Maikwudi, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Jos on Thursday.

Maikwudi who narrated how the suspect was nearly lynched by an angry mob before he was rescued by the security operatives said, “It was the security men who came on time that saved the suspect. It was around 5 pm yesterday (Wednesday May 29) that the man came, and was opposite NTA Park, at the junction leading to the state Secretariat.

“He was just going up and down making calls and informing some people that he was just at the NTA Park for them to come and collect their delivery. So, two men nearby were watching and listening to his calls and suspected something was wrong.

“The two men could not approach the suspect but when our people were called, our boys now approached him, and asked him some questions but his answers did not add up.

“So, they caught him and collected the bag he was holding. The man protested but when they opened the bag, behold, it was full of arms and ammunition.

“It was then that people tried to beat him up but we rushed to call the police because we feared the mob might kill him there,” Maikwudi.

The suspected reportedly confessed that he was not the only one on the mission to Jos, saying there are many others.

“So that’s how men from the Special Investigations Bureau Unit of the Police came and arrested him,” the park chairman narrated.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, Alabo Alfred, could not be reached immediately when contacted on the incident by our Correspondent as his phones were switched off.