The Yobe State Police Command has arrested one woman, Hamsatu Modu for allegedly trafficking 350 rounds of ammunition within the state.

According to the police, Modu was apprehended while transporting the ammunition from Buni Yadi to Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

Spokesperson of the Command, Dungus Abdulkarim, in a statement on Monday, said the arrest followed credible intelligence about the suspect’s movements.

“On October 20, 2024, at about 1830 hours, ‘A’ Divisional Police Headquarters, Damaturu, received credible intelligence regarding a suspected gunrunner en route to Damaturu.

“Swift action led to the interception of a Golf 3 saloon car, and a thorough search revealed 350 rounds of live 7.62×39 mm ammunition concealed in the suspect’s luggage,” police said in the statement.

Abdulkarim added that the suspect was undergoing interrogation to “uncover the motives and dismantle the underlying criminal organisation.”

Yobe State Police Commissioner, CP Garba Ahmed has reiterated the command’s commitment to fighting crime in the state.

CP Ahmed charged the residents of the state to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities in their communities to the authorities.