The Police Command in Anambra has reported the neutralization of one suspect and the recovery of a pump-action gun, along with two motorcycles, in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, disclosed this on Monday in Onitsha.

According to him, the Police Special Crack Squad, deployed to Ihiala by the Commissioner of Police weeks before Christmas, successfully thwarted an armed robbery operation and neutralized one of the criminals.

“The crack squad, in collaboration with the local vigilante, restored calm in the ancient city, allowing Ihiala residents, including those who returned from the diaspora, to enjoy the festive season.

“The encounter with the gunmen took place on the night of Jan. 12, as they attempted to rob a middle-aged man of his vehicle at Ubiahuikwem, Ihiala in Anambra.

“Upon sighting the squad, the gunmen, operating on two motorcycles, opened fire on the police. The operatives professionally engaged them to avoid harming the potential victim of the armed robbery, who managed to escape from the scene,” he said.

Ikenga added that one automatic pump-action gun and two motorcycles were recovered from the criminals.

The police spokesperson mentioned that the Commissioner of Police expressed satisfaction with the remarkable work of the police squad.

He urged them not to relent in eliminating all criminal elements from Ihiala and neighboring communities such as Isseke, Lilu, Orsumoghu, and Azia.

He pledged continuous logistical support to the squad to ensure it fulfills its mandate. (NAN)