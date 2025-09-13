The Ughelli Area Police Command has warned cultists and individuals in possession of illegal firearms to surrender their weapons within three months or risk being treated as criminals.

Advertisement

Area Commander of Ughelli, Delta Command, ACP Aliyu Shaba, gave the warning during his working visit to the Agbarho Divisional Police headquarters in Ughelli North local government area.

Addressing stakeholders including sister agencies, traditional council representatives, community leaders, youth leaders, women and PCRC members, Shaba warned against shielding cultists or illegal gun owners.

While telling them that no criminal can escape being tracked, he recalled his track record of recovering 11 AK-47 rifles and other assorted weapons during his tenure as DPO of Ekpan Police Station, vowing to replicate similar results in Ughelli.

“Tell your children that I am giving them three months to submit their weapons. If they refuse, I will go after them like common criminals,” he said.

ACP Shaba also cautioned against lobbying for the release of arrested suspects, warning that such pleas could strain his respect for community leaders.

The visit that also coincided with the inauguration of the newly elected Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Agbarho Division Executive Council.

ACP Shaba applauded the cordial relationship between the Agbarho Division and its host community, appealing for stronger collaboration with the president-gneral (PG) of Agbarho, traditional institutions and vigilante groups, noting that collective action was key to reducing crime to the barest.

ACP Shaba charged DPOs to ensure professionalism among officers, stressing the need for respect for human rights, fair handling of cases and strengthening of community relations.

Earlier, the Divisional Police Officer of Agbarho, CSP Pius Eredei, described the visit as a strategic familiarisation tour that provided an opportunity for on-the-spot assessment. He acknowledged violent crimes associated with the area while highlighting challenges faced by the division, including manpower shortage, inadequate accommodation, vehicles and operational tools.

He appealed for collaboration from community leaders, elders, sister security agencies and volunteers to enhance security in the division.