The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has paraded three suspects over killings in Plateau State, while 64 others were paraded for various crimes ranging from kidnapping, gun-running, one-chance, armed robbery and banditry across the country.

The suspects comprised three members of a gun running syndicate in connection with the Christmas Eve attack on some villages in Plateau State and four suspects nabbed in connection with the deadly bank robbery at Otukpo in Benue State.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, while parading the suspects in Abuja, said the suspects were arrested by the operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) of the Nigeria Police Force over various criminal offences.

ACP Adejobi said that the arrest of the suspects followed an order by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to employ tactical strategies to bring to book the perpetrators of the attacks.

Adejobi said one ash-coloured Golf car, one AK-47 rifle, one AK-49 rifle, 1,000 rounds of live ammunition and five magazines were recovered from the Plateau State Christmas Eve attack suspects.

The police spokesman said efforts were being made by the police to apprehend others involved in the attacks, adding that the public would be updated as events unfold.

He further explained that nine suspects were on December 13, 2023 arrested by police operatives over attack and murder of three Fulanis in Gaube area of Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja

He said the suspects were arrested following reports that three Fulanis who were on transit from Keffi, Nasarawa State to Niger/Kwara axis were attacked and killed by unknown persons.

According to him, following the report, operatives of the Special Tactical Squad (STS) swiftly swung into action and arrested nine suspects.

The police spokesman said six of the suspects were identified as members of the hunters and forest guards in Kuje Area Council of FCT.