A former federal lawmaker and human rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani, has commended President Bola Tinubu’s cost-cutting directive on travel expenses, urging state governors to follow suit.

LEADERSHIP reports that President Tinubu approved a directive to slash the size of official delegations for foreign and domestic trips by up to 60% for top government officials.

Taking to his X account (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Shehu Sani described the initiative as a right step in the right direction.

He wrote: “The 60% slashes in foreign and local travel expenses of the President, VP and other top Government officials is a commendable step in the right direction.

“Cutting the cost of Governance is indispensable in any serious economic reform. We are beginning to remind ourselves that we are a developing country with multiple economic needs and realising the urgency to cut wastage and extravagance.

“State Governors should follow suit and plough the proceeds to basic or vital needs of their people.”