Kwara State Police command has paraded the chief medical director of Kaiama General Hospital, Dr. Abass Adio Adeyemi, 36, over alleged murder of four persons and organ harvesting.

The state police commissioner, Mr Paul Odama, who paraded Adeyemi said that the command was closing in on other members of the syndicate involved in the crime.

Odama said that the suspect allegedly sedated some of his victims; mostly women before he killed them, adding that,” he killed and buried, while he killed to harvest organs of some other victims.”

The police chief said that the suspect had allegedly killed one of his victims in Edo state, before he killed those in Kwara state, one of the victims said to be his woman friend.

He gave the names of the victims as Olanipekun Ibukun,Nafisat Halidu, Abubakar Mallam and an unidentified lady.

ADVERTISEMENT

Exhibit recovered from the suspect included a Toyota Camry with registration number WSN 494 AA, one black and one pink female handbags, one Infinix phone, one techno phone, female wig,a black veil,one female pant and industrial waste bin.

“On 3/7/2022, at about 2350hrs, one Muktar Opeyemi (male) reported at ‘F’ Division, Ilorin, that on 25/6/2022, he noticed that one of his co-tenants by name Ifeoluwa (female), of the same address, and her vehicle, a Toyota Camry, were last seen within the compound on 24/6/2022, which was unusual.

“While the investigation was ongoing on the missing lady, a case of culpable homicide was reported at Alapa police station to the effect that a lifeless body of a young, unknown lady was found in the bush beside the road with a violent mark of injury on her head and blood on her face.

“Investigation, however, revealed that the missing Olanipekun Ifeoluwa Ibukun which was reported missing at ‘F’ Division was the same young lady killed and thrown into the bush at Alapa.

“Investigation into the case revealed that one Dr. Abass Adio Adeyemi was last seen with the deceased Ifeoluwa. The circumstances surrounding the missing Ifeoluwa at Tanke and her being found dead at Alapa necessitated heightened suspicion that the doctor knew something about the missing lady.

“While the command was searching for the doctor, news filtered in that Edo State Police Command had arrested Dr Abbas Adio Adeyemi in connection with another case of killing.

“The command in an effort to get to the root of the serial murder case in Kwara State succeeded in getting him released to the command to help in the investigation.

He confessed to have killed Ifeoluwa by hitting her with an object on the head and dumped the body at a bush in Alapa, he also confessed to have earlier sedated and causing the kidnap and killing of one Abubakar Malam Abubakar ‘Male’ and killing of one Nafisat Halidu ‘female’ a casual worker at General Hospital both in Kaiama and concealed her body in a trash-can, filled the trash-can with cement and kept inside a locked store in the General Hospital Kaiama with the key in his procession.

He also confessed to the killing of one unknown lady buried inside the same general hospital store. Both bodies were exhumed, recovered and deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital Ilorin.

“He confessed further to having been lured into organ harvesting by a yet-to-be-identified syndicate.

A discreet investigation is still in progress to unravel other killings perpetrated by the suspect and his syndicate,” the police commissioner stated.

He said Adeyemi would soon be charged to court.

The police commissioner added:” In another development, on February 17, 2023, at about 2350 hours, Musa Saka ‘M’ and Ridwan Shehu ‘M’ both of Onile-Aro village and Isalu farm settlements escaped and reported at Oke-Ero Police Division that some armed men invaded their farm settlements. Policemen from the Division and vigilantes in the area were mobilized and stormed the identified farm settlements, they were greeted on arrival at the scene with hails of bullets shot by the invaders.

“The engagement by the police and vigilantes led to the neutralization of two of the unknown armed men, and one of the vigilantes sustained some gunshot injuries and is presently recuperating in the hospital.

Two AK-47 rifles with four live rounds of ammunition were recovered, and the bodies of the two unknown gunmen have been deposited in the mortuary while efforts are already in top gear to arrest the remaining fleeing suspects.