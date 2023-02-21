Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe of the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, has adjourned the ongoing trial of former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, over allegations of forgery due to his absence in court.

Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Wale Balogun, told Justice Abike-Fadipe that his client could not make it to the court due to ill health.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned the former minister before the court on a 12-count charge of using false documents, fabricated evidence, procuring the execution of documents by false pretence and fabricating evidence till May 24 and 25, 2023.

The anti-graft agency specifically accused Fani-Kayode of procuring one Dr Ogieva Oziegbe to issue the fake medical report, which he allegedly tendered before the Federal High Court, where he is currently standing trial before Justice Daniel Osiagor over money laundering allegations.

The EFCC had also claimed that the defendant on October 11, 2021, in Kubwa, Abuja, fraud connived with one Dr Ogieva Oziegbe to execute a document titled: Medical report on Olufemi Fani Kayode, 60 years/male/hospital No.00345 and purportedly to have been issued by Kubwa General Hospital.

The commission further maintained that procuring and execution of documents by false pretence contradicts section 369 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

At the resumed hearing yesterday, Balogun told the court that his client was absent due to health reasons and his battles with the Department of State Services (DSS) and the police.

He also informed the judge that he had shared some documents on the developments with the prosecution.

The EFCC counsel, Bilikisu Buhari, confirmed that the defence gave some documents to the prosecution.

She said, “the defence counsel this morning shared with us two documents; one is a medical report and another from the Nigeria Police.”

Buhari said although the court had adjourned for the cross-examination of the prosecution witness, due to the circumstance, she left the final decision to the court’s discretion.

After listening to the lawyers, Justice Abike-Fadipe adjourned the case to May 24 to continue the trial.