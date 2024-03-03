The Katsina State Police Command has announced that N50 million would be given to whosoever provides information that could lead to the arrest of two suspected bandit kingpins in the state.

Police naked the wanted suspects as Modi Modi and Jan Kare.

The suspected criminals are allegedly responsible for several attacks orchestrated in the Kankara and Safana local government areas of the state recently.

A statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, assured that the command would ensure confidentiality in the identity of those who will volunteer credible information about the hoodlums..

Aliyu explained that the Police and other sister security agencies in the state were committed to taking decisive action against criminal elements threatening the peace and stability of the residents of the state.

“The Katsina State Police Command wishes to announce a substantial reward of N50,000,000:00 to any individual who provides valuable information that will lead to the arrest of two bandits’ kingpins popularly known as Modi Modi, male, and Jan Kare, male, operating within Katsina State, particularly in the regions of Kankara and Safana local government areas.

“This reward serves as a testament to our dedication to ensuring justice prevails, as the issue of security is a collective responsibility. This initiative aims to enhance security operations in our dear State and combat the activities of these criminal elements,” the statement read.

The PPRO therefore encouraged the residents of the state to come forward with vital information that would assist the security agencies in arresting the masterminds of the renewed attacks in the state.

“For any inquiry or to provide information, please contact the command headquarters or the nearest security agency’s headquarters or call the following numbers 07015142112, 08023871144,” he added.