The Air Component of Operation Delta Safe has destroyed two illegal oil refining sites at Krakama and Temakiri in Degema local government area of Rivers State.

NAF’s director of Public Relations and Information, AVM Edward Gabkwet said both locations barely 50 km Southwest of Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State were destroyed on 1 March, 2024.

Gabkwet said the Air Force observed active illegal oil refining sites at Krakrama and Temakiri.

He said the troops sighted Cotonou boats nearby with the probable intent to illegally siphon crude oil from the sites.

He said “the two Illegal sites, as well as the boats were subsequently struck, engulfed in flames and destroyed.

He added that the armed reconnaissance was also extended to Abisse and Omoma, but only abandoned illegal refining sites were observed.

The statement reiterated that efforts of the NAF and other security agencies to rid the Niger Delta region of the activities of oil thieves remain on course and will continue until total success is achieved.