The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has presented cheques amounting to N13billion to the families of deceased and injured Police officers.

The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, presented the cheques to the families of Police officers killed between 2012 to 2019.

The IGP said about 6,184 families of slain and injured personnel will benefit from the payment.

The IGP also said the cheques also cover insurance for personnel, who got injured while carrying out their duties within the same period.

Details Later…

