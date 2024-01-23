The Nasarawa State Police Command has presented cheques worth N41,478,893.00 to the families of police officers who lost lives while in active service.

The commissioner of police in the state, Mr Umar Shehu Nadada presented the cheques on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, yesterday in Lafia.

A statement by the command’s public relations officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel quoted the CP as saying that officers who sustained injuries during the course of their official assignment were also part of the beneficiaries.

The CP said the gesture is an initiative of the Inspector-General of Police Family Welfare Insurance and Group life Assurance that is aimed at improving the living conditions of families of police operatives who lost their lives in the line of duty and personnel who sustained injury in the course of duty.

He commended the inspector-general of police for supporting the families of officers who lost their lives while in service, and ensuring better welfare of his personnel.

He urged the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously to train the children left behind and invest in profitable ventures that will, in turn, put food on the table and alleviate their plight.