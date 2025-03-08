The anti-cult operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have stormed a den of cultists at Ikot Effiong village in Ukanafun local government area of the state and recovered some locally – fabricated firearms.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Timfon John told Journalists at the weekend that the operation was carried out based on credible intelligence.

She expressed disappointment that no arrest was made as the criminals fled in different directions upon sighting the operatives, but assured that the hoodlums would be apprehended and brought to justice as operatives were seriously on their trail.

“Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Command raided a suspected cultists’ hideout at Ikot Efiong village in Ukanafun LGA, on the evening of March 6, 2025.

“On sighting the operatives, the hoodlums fled, abandoning one locally made pistol and two live cartridges, which were recovered at the scene. While no arrests were made during the operation, investigation is ongoing to track down the fleeing suspects and bring them to justice,” Timfon said.

She conveyed that assurance of the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Baba Azare, that the Command remains resolute in its fight against crime and will not relent in its efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.

The Akwa Ibom police spokesperson urged the public to continue providing useful information to the Police, saying community support remains vital in sustaining the peace and security currently enjoyed in Akwa Ibom.