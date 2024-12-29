Operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command have raided a kidnappers’ hideout and rescued three kidnap victims in Karu local government area of the State.

The victims, who include Abdulsalam Shuaibu, Sani Shuaibu and Blessing Okorie, were rescued by the operatives attached to the Gitata Division of the Police Command.

The trio was said to have been abducted when their vehicle, a Volkswagen Sharon bus, was intercepted while travelling along the Kaduna-Keffi highway.

A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ramhan Nansel, said the three occupants of the vehicle were whisked away to an unknown destination.

He said, “upon receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer in the area, SP Zaks Wambai, swiftly mobilised his men to the scene and combed the vicinity.

“Consequently, the kidnapper’s hideout was burst, and they were dislodged, paving the way for the rescue of the victims unhurt.”

He said the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, lauded the officers for a job well done and urged them to sustain the onslaught against criminals.

Similarly, 34 cows were intercepted through a joint operation by the Police, Military and Vigilantes in Akwanga local government area of the state.

DSP Nansel said the feat followed a distress call on December 27 that suspected cattle rustlers had attacked a farm at Akwanga, inflicted injuries on the security guard using a machete and rustled the cows.

He said a gun duel ensued when security operatives made to intercept the suspects at Akun Forest in Nasarawa Eggon.

“Acting based on the strength of the information, police operatives in collaboration with the military and vigilantes swiftly mobilised to the scene and rescued the injured security guard to the hospital for medical treatment and launched a manhunt for for the criminals.

“The relentless search paid off on the same date at about 1316hrs where the criminals were intercepted at Akun Forest, Nasarawa Eggon where a gun duel ensued.

“Consequently, two suspects were fatally injured and arrested and the rustled cows subsequently recovered,” the PPRO stated.