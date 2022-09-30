The Nigerian Police and Casio’s anti-Counterfeit and Fraud team, on Wednesday, raided Lagos markets where they impounded thousands of fake and substandard Casio calculators.

The company, however, said the police team successfully successful conducted the raid on multiple outlets.

According to a statement by the company, the Police, conducted the raid on outlets in Idumota.

The statement read, “The resulting seizures saw officials confiscate many illicit items from targeted outlets, preventing their unlawful sale to the public. Casio value longstanding partnership with the Nigerian law enforcement authorities and the exceptional success of the Anti-Counterfeiting and Fraud Programme in safeguarding our customers from the illegal sale of fraudulent Casio products.”

“Counterfeiting is not only an illegal activity, but it also negatively impacts the businesses of both resellers and distributors and the customers of these goods, may think they are buying a high-quality Casio product, when in fact they are buying a substandard item,” the statement reads.