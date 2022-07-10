Authorities of the Nigerian Police have reacted to the viral video showing the kidnapped Hon. Mike Ogiasa, cousin to Former President Goodluck Jonathan, pleading for ransom to be paid to his abductors for his release

The video, which was released by unknown persons, showed the abducted Hon. Mike Ogiasa in a six feet hole dug in an unknown area and his head covered with black hood. His two hands were tied and he was pleading to his friends and families to arrange any amount in their possession for his kidnappers to release him

Ogiasa, who sounded scared for his life, was heard asking his families whether his life is not worth anything to them and pleaded that ransom demanded should be paid.

The Spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the authenticity of the video, said the heads of security agencies have met on Friday night to brainstorm on new strategies to ensure he is rescued unhurt.

According to Butswat, the Police wants to assure the general public and families of the victim of their commitment to secure his safe release from kidnapper’s den.

Leadership recalled that Engr. Mike Ogiasa was kidnapped on Wednesday June 2nd by unknown gunmen, numbering Eight from his country in Otuabadi in Ogbia Local Government area of the State after coming back home from a meeting.

Engr. Ogiasa is a relative of former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, a former state commissioner for special duties (federal project) and a Special Adviser on power development during the administration of Former Governor Seriake Dickson.