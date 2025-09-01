Police operatives of Adamawa State Command have recovered two stolen vehicles and arrested one Musa Suleh for allegedly stealing the automobiles.

Advertisement

Police Image maker in the state, SP Suleiman Yahaya said the breakthrough was possible by operatives led by DPO Yola Division while acting on credible intelligence in Hong local government area.

Suleh was arrested for being in possession of vehicles suspected to be stolen at Jambutu Motor Park in Yola North local government area.

SP Yahaya said the suspect confessed to stealing a Toyota Starlet, with registration number YLA-420 belonging to one Babawo Abubakar of Ngurore, Yola South LGA. The vehicle has since been recovered.

Another green colour Toyota Starlet with registration number: JAL-861 CL was equally found in the suspect’s possession without document or proof of ownership to justify ownership of the vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Dankombo Morris has directed that the case be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation to uncover the source of the vehicles.

The Command called on members of the public to cooperate with the police by giving timely and useful information regarding suspicious characters around them, and reassured of the Command’s unwavering commitment to safeguard lives and property.

Police said the suspect would soon be charged to court upon completion of investigation.