Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command have rescued 21 kidnap victims and neutralised one other suspect while another was arrested in another multiple coordinated operations.

The operation followed the directive of the State Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa for personnel to intensify onslaught against kidnapping and violent crimes in the state.

Spokesman of the Enugu State Police Command, SP Daniel Ndukwe who confirmed the development, said the operations also led to the recovery of a firearm, a vehicle and other exhibits.

Ndukwe disclosed that eight kidnap victims were rescued unhurt on May 23, 2025 when operatives from Okpuje Division, working with Neighbourhood Watch, Forest Guards, and local hunters, stormed a forest bordering Enugu and Kogi States.

He further disclosed that one suspect was neutralised, while others escaped with gunshot injuries after the gun battle.

Ndukwe added that exhibits linked to the gang were recovered, stressing that efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspects were ongoing.

The Command’s spokesman continued that on May 22, 2025, the Oji-River Police Area Commander led a joint team to Uvuru-Ukpata Forest in Uzo-Uwani LGA where nine victims abducted along the Olo-Umulokpa Road the previous day were rescued.

He averred that the suspects fled following an exchange of gunfire, leading to the rescue of the victims who were treated and safely reunited with their families.

Ndukwe further disclosed that other kidnap victims were rescued from forests at different locations during the ongoing operations.

“CP Giwa has commended the officers, community members, and security partners whose collaboration made these successes possible.

“He further directs all supervisory Police officers to sustain proactive and intelligence-driven operations, while urging the public to continue supporting the Police and other security agencies,” Ndukwe stated.