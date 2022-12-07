The Nigeria Police Force said it has rescued three victims of kidnapping after armed men, suspected to be bandits attacked Arab Road Extension 2 in Kubwa district of Abuja late Tuesday and abducted a serving youth Corps member, identified as Adenike.

The Police also confirmed the killing of a popular tailor in the area identified as Oshodi, while another victim of gunshot is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

FCT Police spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, who confirmed these in a statement on Wednesday, said: “Preliminary investigations however revealed that at about 1930hrs (7:30pm) of December 6, 2022, some armed criminals came into the Kubwa Relocation Estate, shot two victims, one Oshodi and another Abdulwahab (both other names unknown).

“The suspects while departing the scene, left with four victims, possibly, to enable them evade arrest by the approaching Police response team deployed to the area on quick intervention. The two gunshot victims were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention but unfortunately, one of them, Oshodi could not survive as he was confirmed dead by the doctor, while Abdulwahab is still being attended to.”

She further said the Police have commenced investigations into the case even as an aggressive manhunt for the perpetrators, resulted in the rescue of three victims and the recovery of firearms and ammunition, including one AK47 Riffle, 25 rounds of ammunition.

Meanwhile, the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday, has called for calm, noting that the Command has since deployed intelligence and other operational asset possible to fortify security in the entire Kubwa area and its environs.

He assured that investigations have since commenced to identify the suspects and bring them to book, while ascertaining their mission and motives.