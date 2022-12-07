The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has disclosed that the outgone administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in Osun State removed everything including cooking utensils and television sets from the Government House as they left office.

Ayu made the disclosure during the PDP presidential campaign rally in Osogbo, the State capital on Wednesday.

He said the immediate-past administration looted the State, adding that the new governor, Ademola Adeleke, would release to the Osun people what the previous administration did to the State’s treasury.

“This town was very dirty, because you had no leader, even when they were leaving they removed everything including cooking utensils, television, furniture. Adeleke has to buy new bed, it means that that government was an army of occupation, they came and looted and they have gone away, we have talked to your Governor to release to you what they have done to your treasury, along the line he will make you know the damage they have done, you have no reason whatsoever to vote for them again,” Ayu said.

The PDP national chairman, who thanked the people of Osun State for making it possible for him to produce his first Governor as the chairman of the PDP, said it showed what unity can do.

“The founding fathers of the PDP formed the party to be owned by ordinary people not any individuals, everybody in this party is important and that is why we lay emphasis on the people. If the people want something done, nothing can stop it, I call on all Nigerians to come back and join hands with us, to work with us, so that we can control the government at the local, state and federal levels.

“I am happy that some people who were misled, who mistakenly left the party for one reason or the other are coming back today. I hope every other person will follow their example and come back to the PDP. Because this is a party of hope, a party of the future.

“Whatever happens in the past, you should forget the past, reunite with every member because we have a big job ahead, if we produce Ademola Adeleke as your Governor, you need the support of the Federal Government, if you don’t have the support of the Federal Government, you will continue to live in darkness.

“I believe with the support of the Federal Government led by Atiku Abubakar, who is one of you, he is the son of the soil. He is an Ijesha man. Once he takes over he is going to tell you what he is going to do not only for Osun people, but the whole of Nigeria. Under Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria shall be great again.

“Vote for the Presidential Candidate, your Senators, House of Representatives and State Assembly because it is important that your Governor should have a House of Assembly that is friendly and working for him. Vote for all PDP candidates because they will work together and transform Osun State and bring the dividends of democracy,” Ay stated.