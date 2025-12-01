The Nasarawa Police Command has rescued 28 Malian and one Côte d’Ivoire nationals who were trafficked into the country for an undisclosed operation.

The foreign nationals which include 35 males and seven females were found in a house located near Orange Market in Mararaba, Karu Local Government Area of the State.

Speaking to journalists on their rescue, Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Mohammed Shetima Jauro, said the foriegners who speak only French and Arabic were lured into the country by a Malian who resides in Nigeria and identified as Abdullahi Berter.

Berter reportedly lured the victims under the pretext of securing job opportunities for them in France.

“The suspect illegally transported them from Mali to Orange Market, Mararaba in Karu Local government area of Nasarawa State, where they were held captive in a bungalow and instructed to invite more persons into Nigeria for an undisclosed operation,” the CP explained.

According to the CP, his office was alerted of the presence of the victims on 30th November following which he directed the Divisional Police Officer, Mararaba ‘A’ Division, to move to the scene for prompt action.

‘Upon receipt of this information, a team of police detectives was immediately mobilised to the location, seven (7) females, all Malian nationals with the exception of one person from Ivory Coast, were rescued from a bungalow at Orange Market, Mararaba, Karu LGA,” he said.

CP Jauro added that the prime suspect was at large while a manhunt has been launched to apprehend him and any other members of the trafficking syndicate connected to this crime.

He further stressed that all rescued victims will be handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service for further investigation and necessary action in line with the law.

He assured the people that the safety of lives and property remained the highest priority of the Command.

“This rescue operation reflects our unwavering resolve to protect the vulnerable and to pursue traffickers relentlessly,” Jauro said, adding that the Nasarawa Police Command will continue to put criminals on the run and dismantle trafficking and criminal networks.

“Nasarawa State is not a safe haven for human trafficking, and justice will find you wherever you hide,” he vowed.