The Adamawa State Police Command has rescued five children suspected to have been abducted and unlawfully brought from Maiduguri, Borno State to Adamawa.

The Area Commander of Mubi, ACP Marcos Mancha, on 13th September, 2025, while acting on timely and credible information, led his surveillance team to intercept five male children found wandering the streets of Mubi town.

Police operatives subsequently rescued the children identified as Adamu Musa, Suleiman Idris, Suleiman Mohammed, Dauda Yahaya and Mohammed Alhassan, all residents of Gwange, Maiduguri, Borno State.

Investigation conducted by the police so far revealed that the victims were unlawfully taken from Maiduguri by one Aliga Suleiman of Sabon Layi, Gwange, Maiduguri, who was currently at large.

Police said efforts were ongoing to apprehend the suspect and bring him to justice.

The Command’s Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris commended the Area Commander and his team for the successful rescue and directed the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case.

CP Morris also mandated the team to ensure the arrest of the suspect and possible reuniting the victims to their parents.

He reassured members of the public of the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.