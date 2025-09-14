Troops of the Nigerian Army killed several terrorists, arrested six suspected kidnappers and rescued 30 hostages between 10 and13 September, 2025.

Advertisement

Top military sources said the troops recovered arms, ammunition and other logistics from terrorists with many others surrendering to troops.

Particularly, troops of 22 Brigade on 10 September 2025 arrested two suspected kidnappers in Babanna, Borgu local government area of Niger State.

Also, troops of 12 Brigade, alongside hybrid forces and vigilantes on the same day, rescued 17 kidnapped passengers abandoned by criminals in Lokoja local government area of Kogi State.

Similarly, troops of Sector 1 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) rescued another victim in Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue State.

Meanwhile in Plateau State on the same day, troops of Sector 8 troops of Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP) arrested two suspected rustlers in Mangu LGA and recovered weapons, ammunition and cash.

In another raid, troops of Sector 1 OPWS recovered one AK-47 rifle and 29 rounds of ammunition during a patrol in Ado LGA of Benue State.

In a related operation on 11 September, troops of 12 Brigade in Kogi State neutralised one violent extremist in Kabba Bunu LGA, and recovered a fully loaded AK-47 magazine and 31 mobile phones.

Whereas, in Borno State, one ISWAP/JAS fighter surrendered to hybrid forces at Ngamdu, disclosing valuable intelligence on terrorists’ operations.

On the same day, troops of 8 Division rescued seven kidnapped victims and recovered a vehicle during an encounter with terrorists along Marnona–Gundumi–Isa road.

Additionally, troops of 12 Brigade rescued four kidnap victims along Egbe–Eruku Road in Yagba West LGA of Kogi State.

Furthermore, in Plateau State, troops Sector 2 repelled a violent extremist attack in Quan-Pan LGA with support from tactical drones, while troops of Sector 3 OPEP rescued another kidnapped victim in Bassa LGA.

Also on 11 September, troops intercepted smugglers in Mubi South LGA of Adamawa State who abandoned a truck loaded with 20 jerrycans of PMS.

In the same development, in the South-South, troops of Operation Delta Safe discovered and dismantled an illegal refining site containing about 3,800 litres of stolen crude oil in Bayelsa State, while another team intercepted 1,600 litres of illegally refined AGO in Rivers State.

Again on 12 September, troops of Sector 3 OPEP rescued yet another kidnapped victim in Bassa LGA of Plateau State, who had been abducted in Jos, Plateau State the previous day.