A 67-year-old man, Ibrahim Ado, has been rescued by operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command from a room, he was said to have been locked up for 20 years in the Bayajidda area of Kaduna metropolis.

Ado was rescued on Wednesday after some environmental health officials who were conducting house-to-house inspection for expired beverages discovered him lying naked inside a room and alerted the Magajin Garin Police who came and evacuated him.

An eyewitness said, “The Environmental Officers visited the house this morning to check some beverages stored in the house but discovered a man locked up in a room. They quickly alerted Magajin Garin Police Division, where the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) personally led the team to the scene to rescue the man from the room.”