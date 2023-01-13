Police operatives have rescued a kidnap victim in Anambra State, and, recovered the vehicle with which he was abducted.

The police spokesperson in the state, deputy superintendent of police, DSP, Ikenga Tochukwu who confirmed the incident said that the abductee, a man, was rescued at about 7am yesterday by a team of police on patrol along Uga-Akokwa Road.

Uga is Anambra State community in Aguata local government area sharing border with Akokwa community of Ideator local government area of Imo State.

Tochukwu said that the police patrol team had sighted a stationary Tacoma brand of jeep with registration number: KJA 22 GB in a bush opposite a filling station at the Uga area along the Uga-Akokwa road.

He said that when the police operatives stormed the motionless vehicle, they noticed a man struggling for survival inside the jeep with severe injuries inflicted all over his body.

Tochukwu said that the police team promptly rescued the man, took him to a hospital and recovered the vehicle.

He said that further investigation had been ordered by the commissioner of police in the state, Mr Echeng Echeng to unravel other circumstances about the incident.