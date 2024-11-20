Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have rescued a kidnap victim, Madabuchi Julius, who was kidnapped at Oyigbo Urban in Oyigbo local government area of the state on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, in a statement in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, said the operatives also recovered a black Toyota Corolla car with registration number RIVERS PHC 938 AH used as the operational vehicle of the hoodlums.

Iringe-Koko said the hoodlums shot sporadically before kidnapping their victim at Sabbath Filling Station in Oyigbo.

The statement reads in part: “On the 17th of November, 2024, at about 2023hrs, operatives of the Command received a distress call from the Command’s Control Room indicating that a gang of armed men numbering about four (4) operating in a Black colour Toyota Corolla car shot sporadically and kidnapped one Madabuchi Julius ‘m’ at Sabbath Filling Station, Oyigbo.

“Operatives were swiftly mobilised to the scene and the hoodlums on sighting the Police Operatives drove off, but they were given a hot chase by the operatives and subsequently intercepted along Egbu Street, Oyigbo and and a gun duel ensued between the Police Operatives and the hoodlums.”

The police spokesperson added that the hoodlums who could not withstand the Police superior fire power, eventually abandoned the victim and their operational vehicle before they escaped.

“The victim was rescued unhurt and the vehicle recovered,” the PPRO said.

The statement stressed that investigation is ongoing while concerted efforts were intensified to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang and recover their operational weapons.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Command, on Monday while acting on credible intelligence, also arrested a 25-year-old Gabriel Morris of Mercy Ground, Kom-Kom in a coordinated covert operation at St. Lorinta Street, Oyigbo Oyigbo LGA of Rivers State.

The statement said the suspect confessed during interrogation to being member of a syndicate terrorising communities in Oyigbo LGA.

Iringe-Koko listed recovered items from the suspect to include one locally made pistol and quantity of weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp.

The PPRO said the successful operation further demonstrates the effectiveness of the Rivers State Police Command in combating kidnapping and all other forms of crime in the State.