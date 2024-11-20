The Murtala Muhammed Airport Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that its operatives intercepted 250 live turtles, Canadian Cannabis Sativa, and military accoutrements worth over N3.32billiin in the last three months.

At a press briefing by the Command’s Customs Area Controller, Compt. Micheal Awe, the command generated N144.2billion between January to October 2024 as against N74.28billion recorded in the same period of 2023.

According to him, the intercepted contraband were imported into the country from Canada, and Turkiye, among others, between July and October, 2024.

LEADERSHIP reports that the items other seized by the command included 23 pieces of Walkie Talkies; 175 pieces of military helmets; 50 pieces of drones.

Others were seven packages of 200mg & 225mg of Tramadol Hydrochloride; 1.5kg of Pangolin Scales and 0.2kg of Porcupine Pins.

“The efforts to combat illicit trade yielded impressive results, with total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of seized items amounting to N3,32billion between July and October 2024. The seized items contravene some of the provisions of the extant laws as enshrined in the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCS Act) 2023,” Compt. Awe stated.

Speaking on the revenue generated by the command, the Customs boss announced 94 per cent increase in import duties of the command in 2024, generating N144.2billion.

According to him, the amount generated was attributed to enhanced trade facilitation, improved stakeholder compliance, effective law enforcement, strategic resource deployment, interagency collaboration, efficient cargo clearance and intelligent risk management strategies.

“The NCS under my leadership during the period under review January to October 2024, generated revenue worth N144.2billion from Customs duties and other charges. In comparison to the revenue collected in the same period in 2023 which stood at N74.28billion this clearly shows a progressive difference of N69.9billion, depicting 94% increase,” he stated.

He also stated that to boost revenue collection, facilitate legitimate trade and curb smuggling, the Command implemented initiatives such as streamlined clearance procedures, enhanced cargo inspection and examination, improved intelligence gathering and sharing, collaboration with other security agencies, and regular stakeholder engagements.

Compt. Awe assured that moving forward, the Command will enhance trade facilitation measures, strengthen anti-smuggling efforts, improve stakeholder engagement and leverage on technology for efficient operations.

“I express appreciation to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi and his management team for their unwavering support in carrying out official tasks effectively. Similarly, i hail officers and men of the command for their hard work and dedication towards achieving this great feat.

“Finally, i recognize our stakeholders, including importers, exporters and clearing agents for their cooperation and compliance to extant laws,” Compt. Awe stated.