Operatives of the FCT Police Command, led by the Commissioner of Police, FCT CP Benneth Igweh have rescued kidnapped victims abducted in Dawaki area of Abuja on Sunday.

FCT police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, in a statement said, “In an immediate and strategic response to a distress call on the attack by unknown gunmen in Dawaki on May 19, 2024, at about 11:30pm, the operatives of the FCT police Command led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Igweh, himself, swiftly mobilised to the scene.

“Displaying remarkable bravery and coordination, the police, in synergy with local hunters, advanced on the assailants, tactically ambushing them at Ushafa Hill via Bwari and Shishipe Hills via Mpape. This led to a fierce gun duel as the hoodlums were overwhelmed by the firepower of the operatives, forcing them to scamper to safety with various degrees of bullets injuries, and the victims were rescued.

“While one of the rescued victims is still in the hospital receiving medical attention, the Commissioner of Police, FCT, reaffirms the Command’s steadfast dedication to maintaining peace and security in the Territory, as search operations are ongoing to rescue other hostages who fled the scene during the shootout,” Adeh said.

The police spokesperson said further development will be provided in due course.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the bandits reportedly kidnapped 12 persons, including eight women and four men from Frank Opara Street area of Dawaki in Abuja.