The Edo State Police Command said it has restored order following a violent protest on Sunday at the official launch of the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) in Benin City.

Advertisement

According to a statement issued by the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, the Command acted swiftly after receiving “credible intelligence” about a planned protest aimed at disrupting the event.

In response, the Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, led a team of officers to the venue to ensure calm and prevent any breakdown of law and order.

Advertisement

“The Commissioner of Police addressed the protesters directly, which helped to de-escalate the tension.

“Normalcy was immediately restored, while expatriates and other guests at the venue were safely evacuated to their respective hotels without any hitch.”

The police further assured residents that the situation was under control and that discussions were ongoing with stakeholders to resolve grievances peacefully.

“The Command remains committed to protecting lives and property, maintaining public peace, and ensuring that citizens’ rights are respected within the ambit of the law,” ASP Ikoedem stated.

The Edo State Police Command urged the public to continue with their lawful activities without fear, noting that “adequate security measures have been put in place across the state.”

LEADERSHIP reports that the protesters became violent and destroyed properties at the MOWAA facility in the presence of foreign and local tourists.