The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has asked a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to issue an arrest warrant against a former lawmaker, Senator Andy Uba, over alleged N400 million job scam.

The IGP sought the arrest order on Wednesday following the persistent absence of Uba, who once represented Anambra South in the Senate.

The Police wanted him to appear in court for arraignment over the alleged job fraud.

The trial judge, Justice Mohammed Umar, had in July slated Wednesday, September 24, 2025, for the arraignment of Uba and his co-defendant, Benjamin Etu.

When the charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/538/2024, was called, Counsel to the defendants, C.L Odiniru, apologised for Andy Uba’s absence and said that the former federal lawmaker and one-time presidential aide, was sick and receiving treatment in the United States.

Counsel to the prosecution (IGP), Aminu Abdullahi, however, told the court that the defense counsel had, during previous proceedings in the matter, given sickness as reason for the absence of the first defendant without adducing any documentary evidence to show that he was actually sick and cannot face his trial.

Abdullahi prayed the court to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of Senator Andy Uba.

Defense Counsel, however, opposed the application for a bench warrant and following a directive of the court, said the defense had obtained documents showing that Uba was receiving treatment abroad.

But, responding, Abdullahi said granting the application for bench warrant will be in the best interest of justice.

Justice Umar, who was apparently angry over the repeated absence of Andy Uba, said the court will do whatever it takes to ensure that he is present to face his trial if he failed to come to court on the next adjourned date.

“I will give you another opportunity by giving you another date. This case must be heard this year. Even if it means issuing a bench warrant of arrest, the court will do that,” the judge said and adjourned the matter till October 28, 2025, for Uba and his co-defendant to take their plea.

The prosecution, had on March 5, 2025, amended a two-count charge filed against Uba and his co-defendant, Benjamin Etu, before the former trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo.

The police had earlier named Uba and two others in the first charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/538/2024.