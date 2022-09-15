The chairman of the Police Service Commission, PSC, Musiliu Smith has resigned.

Spokeperson of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani confirmed the resignation yesterday but refused to speak further.

His resignation followed clashes between the PSC and the Nigeria police over the ongoing police recruitment of 10, 000 constables, which is currently hinging I’m the balance.

While the police warned Nigerians against the recruitment, the PSC asked Nigerians to continue applying.

This is even as the Joint Union Congress of the PSC continued their protest to drive home their demand over a breach of agreement between the police and the commission.

This union had on August 28, embarked on indefinite strike to demand the return of police constable recruitment to the commission as stated in the law and pronounced by the Appeal court.

Speaking at the protest then, the chairman of the Joint Service Union, PSC chapter, Adoyi Adoyi said the chairman of the PSC, Smith and the inspector-general of police, Usman Baba and other police chiefs have connived to overruled the constitutional duty of the PSC.

Adoyi said the IGP allegedly took it upon himself to carry out the functions of the PSC in flagrant disregard of the Nigeria constitution, a verdict of the Appeal Court and the authorities of the PSC.