In a major breakthrough against criminal elements, the Katsina State Police Command has smashed a 7-man syndicate of suspected notorious armed robbers and recovered stolen goods valued at approximately N4 million.

The suspects were arrested on September 8, 2024, at about 0200hrs, following intelligence gathered by operatives attached to the Funtua Area Command.

The syndicate, which had been terrorising motorists, was caught using stones to barricade a section of the Kano-Zaria Road, forcing drivers to stop before tying up the drivers and steal valuables from them and commuters.

Parading the suspects, spokesman of the state police command, Sadiq Abubakar said 94 bundles of wrappers and lace materials, as well as two bundles of other materials, all valued at around four million naira were recovered from the suspects.

He added that investigations revealed that the suspects had also stolen grains and cooking oil on different dates and times, using two vehicles to facilitate their crime.

Abubakar added that a Volkswagen Golf III saloon and a Ford Focus loaded with the stolen items were recovered from the hoodlums.

Similarly, police also arrested three suspects in possession of illegal firearm, a locally fabricated gun with four rounds of live ammunition.

The suspects include Janaidu Yusuf, Abubakar Dahiru, and Murtala Halliru who were arrested on August 28, 2024, following meticulous investigation triggered by a social media post.

In another development, the police arrested a notorious motorcycle thief, Bala Muhammad from whom a stolen vehicle was recovered.

Police said the suspect was caught on September 8, 2024, at about 0300hrs, while on routine patrol.

According to the Command’s spokesman, the police are still investigating all the cases and are working to identify and arrest the fleeing suspects.