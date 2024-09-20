The Kano State Government has reopened the Informatics Institute in Kura, welcoming 250 new students as academic activities resume after an eight-year closure.

The institute which has now been revitalized was shut down during the administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Speaking at the presentation of admission letters to the newly enrolled students on Thursday, Governor Abba Yusuf reiterated his administration’s commitment to reopening educational institutions that had been closed by the previous government.

He noted that the resumption of the institute is part of his broader agenda to strengthen education and information technology in the state.

“This moment is significant because we are concerned about the issue of education and information technology in Kano State,” Governor Yusuf said.

He explained that the institute, established 12 years ago by former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, was designed to train youths in information technology and preparing them for the challenges of the modern digital economy.

The Governor emphasised the importance of the institute in advancing IT in the Northern region, stating that many of its graduates had excelled in various sectors within Kano State and globally.

“This institute will once again be a center of excellence where our young people would be trained in different aspects of information technology, empowering them to become leaders in the digital economy,” he pledged.

In his address, the Director of the institute, Mutassim Uba-Adamu, confirmed that academic activities would begin immediately.

He outlined plans for the institute to attain higher academic accreditation and expand its curriculum to include new courses in Machine Learning, Robotics, Security Door Installation, CCTV and VSAT Installation, and more.

Uba-Adamu also announced the launch of an Adult Literacy Programme and urged the government to restore staff salaries and recruit additional qualified teachers to boost the institute’s academic standing.