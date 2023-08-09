Police Summon: We Can’t Be Intimidated, PDP, Onyereri Tell Gov Uzodimma, APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday condemned what it called attempts by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State to use the Police to distract and suppress its Deputy Governorship Candidate in the November 11, 2023 governorship election, Dr. Jones Onyereri.

PDP also condemned what it called the unwarranted use of security personnel by the APC in Imo State to harass and intimidate opposition figures, the latest being the scandalous attempt by the APC to use certain police operatives to arrest and put Dr. Onyereri out of circulation ahead of the election.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Hon Debo Ologunagba, said since the emergence of Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Dr. Onyereri as the Governorship and Deputy Governorship Candidates of the PDP, Governor Hope Uzodimma and the APC have been unsettled by the popularity of our candidates and are now allegedly employing ways including the use of instrument of State to harass them.

This comes as Onyereri described the petition filed by seven former officials of the party as mere distractions that will not stop their victory.

Onyereri made the disclosure yesterday when the party officials went to answer the summons by the police.

Leadership gathered that seven former PDP officials had petitioned against Onyereri, Chief Law Biaduo, and other officials to the police wherein they alleged character assassination.

Ologunagba said “This attempt to use the police as tool of political coercion against our Candidate further confirms that Governor Uzodimma and the APC are jittery and in mortal fear of Senator Anyanwu and Dr. Onyereri’s imminent victory at the forthcoming election.

“The PDP has also been made aware of other clandestine plots by the APC to use compromised individuals in certain institutions of government in Imo State to raise trump-up charges, spurious allegations, bogus claims and smear campaign against opposition figures in the State.

“This is apparently with the intention to distract the opposition and divert public attention from the abysmal failures of Governor Uzodimma in governance and the many atrocities of the APC including promoting insecurity and violence in Imo State.

“The APC must know that Imo State is a traditional PDP State; that the people have seen through APC’s antics and are now, more than ever before willing, able and ready to resist the APC and take back their State on the platform of the PDP.

“The people of Imo State are solidly behind our Candidates, Senator Anyanwu and Dr. Onyereri being confident in their experience, competence, capacity, resourcefulness, love for the people and deep intellect to rescue, revamp and make Imo State safe and prosperous again.

“The PDP calls on the Imo State Police Command to be professional and not allow itself to be used by the APC as a tool for political suppression against the people.”

Onyereri described the petition as mere distractions that will not stop their victory.

He said after their statements, they were asked to go on self recognition, adding the PDP will not be deterred by APC schemes.

The former House of Representatives member said “I don’t know why they invited us to the police because the press conference did not indict anyone. The truth is they cannot drag everybody on account of defamation.

“This is mere distraction, they didn’t believe we will have this level of political mileage. I believe by the time the police watches and listens to the tape, they will see that there is nothing indicating in it. However, no amount of intimidation will distract us, PDP will take over Douglas House, in fact by this we are closer”, Onyereri said.

Seven former officials of PDP compromised of Sir Martins Ejiogu (former State Deputy Chairman), Hon Ray Emeaña (former State Secretary), Comrade Greg Nwadike (former State Youth Leader), Collins Opurozor (former State Publicity Secretary), Chief Maria Mbakwe (former State Woman Leader), Barr. Josiah Eze (former State Treasurer), and Barr. Chibuisi Obido (former State Vice Chairman, Orlu Zone) had petitioned some PDP officials, wherein they alleged character assassination.

Jones and Biaduo in company of party supporters had stormed the police command.