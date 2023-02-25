Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Abutu Yaro, has ordered the arraignment of member of the House of Representatives, Hon Chinyere Igwe, found in possession of $498,000 in Port Harcourt.

Igwe, who is a supporter of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was arrested on Friday morning along Aba Road by operatives of the Rivers State Police Command.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that apart from the foreign currency, the police also found a list of how the money would be distributed in the 23 local government areas of the state as well as security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The federal lawmaker’s arrest came barely 72 hours after the building housing his two media outfits, the Wish FM and the Atlantic Television Network was rocked by explosion.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed Yaro’s directive in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt.

The statement read in part: “Police officers from Rivers State Command deployed to INEC headquarters, Aba Road today 24/2/2023 at about 0245hrs, while on stop and search (operation), arrested one Hon Chinyere Igwe, member House of Representatives representing Port Harcourt II Federal Constituency with a cash sum of 498,100 USD inside a bag in his car.

“Also recovered was a list for distribution of the money.

“The AIG in charge of election, AIG Abutu Yaro fdc , has ordered a swift interrogation and arraignment in court. The command urges all contestants and political parties to comply strictly with provisions of the Electoral Act and other relevant laws.”