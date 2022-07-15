Delta State Police Command has uncovered a baby factory in Okpanam, Oshimili North local government area of the state. The command learnt of the baby factory located somewhere in Obodogba community, Okpanam.

Acting on this information, operatives of the State Investigation Department stormed their den in Okpanam community, Oshimili North LGA, rescued three pregnant women, and two suspects; Promise Ejogu ‘m’ age 25years and Aruna Sulieman ‘m’ age 29years were arrested.

According to the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe, “One of the suspects, Promise Ejogu, is a brother to the ring leader of the syndicate who engages in sexual activities with these women to get them pregnant.” According to him, they are currently in custody while effort is on to arrest the other members of the syndicate.

Also, Police in Ibusa Police Station, Delta State, on Sunday at about 1.30p.m. foiled a cult initiation in the said area. The police disclosed that the DPO, Ibusa Police Station got intelligence information that a cult group was to initiate new members in the locality.

According to a statement by Edafe, who gave the name of the said cult group as Black Axe Confraternity, said the initiation ceremony held at Zion Road, Ibusa.

Continuing, he disclosed that “the Commissioner of Police directed a joint team of State Anti-Cult (SACU), Ibusa Division, and local vigilantes who swung into action, raided their hideout, arrested 25 male suspects, recovered three Aye confraternity regalias, one military vest, a pair of aye confraternity stockings, three cut-to-size locally made guns, four live cartridges, a gallon of substances suspected to be liquid hard drugs, four vehicles, and four motorcycles.” He added that investigation is ongoing.