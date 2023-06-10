Police Unveil Procedure For Handling Children’s Cases

The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, has unveiled the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for handling children who come in contact with the law.

Speaking at the SOP unveiling ceremony in Abuja, the IGP said this would be added to the child protection documents already produced by the force and its partners.

He said child abuse can come in different forms even from the parents, who stops their children from going to school or other activities that may affect the child’s life and this SOPs will aide the police in addressing these issues.

Also speaking, the European Union representative, Ruben Alba, said the union was already addressing issues of women and children and unveiling of the SOPs was an important step towards protecting and securing the children.

She pledged more European Union support for Nigeria.