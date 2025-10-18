The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has called on #FreeNnamdiKanu protesters and other groups to comply with a recent court order restricting demonstrations in parts of Abuja, warning that any attempt to disrupt public order will be met with firm action.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by Justice M.G. Umar, on October 17, 2025, issued the order in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2202/2025 — Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Omoyele Sowore & 4 others.

The ruling prohibited the respondents and their associates from holding protests within and around key government locations, including Aso Rock Villa, the National Assembly Complex, Force Headquarters, the Court of Appeal, Eagle Square, and Shehu Shagari Way.

In a statement on Saturday, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the police remained committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring public safety while respecting citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly and expression.

“The Court’s intervention serves as a safeguard, not a suppression, of constitutional freedoms,” the statement read.

CSP Hundeyin urged all groups, whether in support of or against the ongoing agitation for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to conduct themselves responsibly and within the bounds of the law.

The Force also cautioned protesters and counter-protesters to steer clear of restricted zones and avoid any act capable of provoking confrontation or disrupting public order.

According to the statement, security personnel have been deployed across strategic locations in the Federal Capital Territory to ensure the free flow of traffic, safeguard lives and property, and maintain peace.

The police further warned that anyone using protests as a cover for violence, carrying weapons, vandalising property, or engaging in criminal acts would be arrested and prosecuted under relevant laws.

“Individuals who incite unrest through social media or other platforms would also be tracked using digital evidence,” the statement added.

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has directed the FCT Commissioner of Police and other operational commands to enforce the court order and guarantee the safety of residents and lawful activities in the capital.

“The Force advised all organisers and participants to avoid restricted zones, refrain from carrying weapons or engaging in provocative acts, and channel grievances through lawful avenues.

“It further assured law-abiding citizens that adequate security arrangements are in place, urging residents to go about their normal activities without fear,” the statement concluded.