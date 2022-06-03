The commissioner of police in Kwara State, Mr Tuesday Assayomo has ordered the immediate arrest and detention of policemen attached to the Command’s Anti Robbery Unit.

Assayomo’s directive followed the alleged manhandling of two suspects by members of the Anti-Robbery Unit of the Command.

In a viral video, one Inspector Aigbobahi Ogbemudia was seen slapping the suspects, Adeleke Ridhwan, 22, and his elder brother, Adeleke Habeeb.

The commissioner of police also ordered the immediate departmental orderly room trial of the erring policemen.

The spokesman of the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, announced the decisions of the commissioner of police in a statement.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Kwara State Police Command has been drawn to a video currently trending on some social media platforms, where a young man later known as Adeleke Ridwan ‘m’ aged 22years and his elder brother one Adeleke Habeeb ‘m’ clothes sellers in Challenge area of Ilorin, were accosted by men of the Kwara State Command’s Anti Robbery team along Unity roundabout Ilorin, for a routine check. The boys were manhandled and slapped by a member of the Anti- Robbery team, identified to be Inspector Aigbobahi Ogbemudia.

“The command wishes to state emphatically that the policeman has no right to hit or assault any citizen, regardless of his status, even as a suspect under investigation. For the single reason of lack of discretion on the part of members of the police team, the commissioner of police, Kwara State Command, CP Tuesday Assayomo has directed that the erring policemen, who have been arrested and identified by the victims be detained and departmental orderly room trial commenced immediately and appropriate punishment would be apportioned accordingly. This is to serve as a deterrent to others.

“On this note, the Command wishes to advise members of the public to be vigilant and responsive to happenings around them at all times,” he said.