Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris Malagi has disclosed that effective policing requires mutual understanding and a shared sense of responsibility between the police, the government, and the public.

The Minister stated this in Asaba, Delta State, on Monday during the opening ceremony of a 5-day capacity building workshop for Police Public Relations Officers (PPROs),

The Minister, who was represented by the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Jibrin Baba Ndace, discussed the theme ” Strengthening Nigeria Force Oversight And Accountability Mechanism” and stated that policing would be impossible when the police lack public trust and cooperation.

He said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s overwhelming economic reforms across all critical sectors of the economy and the nation’s institutions, including the Nigeria Police, are very much on course.

He said, “There is probably no other security control mechanism that deals intimately with the large segment of the Nigerian populace as the Nigerian police. The relationship between the Nigerian Police and Nigerian society is both historical and contextual.

“Predating the April 1, 1930 merger of the two separate police institutions from the northern and southern protectorate to form the present Nigeria Police Force (NPF) under the Police Ordinance No 2 of 1930, its contemporary constitutional duty of maintaining public safety and order is instructive.

At the opening, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State noted that too often, misconceptions and unverified information about Delta State spread through social media, creating false impressions.

He said that as PPROs, their role was vital in countering misinformation and fostering transparency, adding that the relationship between the police and the public is critical.

He pointed out that public engagement and effective communication were essential to bridging the gap and showcasing the police’s incredible work.

The Governor donated 31 operational vehicles to the Police and other security agencies in the state to strengthen their operations.

Declaring the conference open, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, said the Nigerian Police Force was steadfastly committed to promoting amicable settlements, upholding fairness, and ensuring accountability.

The IGP pointed out that the Police recognised the immense influence of the media in shaping public perception and considered it a vital ally in their advocacy and accountability efforts.