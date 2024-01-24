World Health Organization (WHO) has welcomed a new funding commitment made by Rotary International to support Nigeria in its efforts to eradicate all forms of polioviruses, especially the Circulating Variant Poliovirus (cVPV2), in the country.

The new grant, amounting to US$ 14 037 787 will cover a one year period to enable WHO to provide technical assistance to the government of Nigeria on polio surveillance to avert a resurgence of wild polio, as well as to eradicate CVPVD2, which continues to pose a challenge in the country.

While Nigeria achieved the certification of being wild polio-free in August 2020, the nation is currently grappling with the presence of the cVPV2.

The coordinating minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate,msaid “ The bigger picture is that you support surveillance, you strengthen the ability of this country to anticipate, investigate and respond to other infectious diseases that could threaten our national and global security.

We assure you that the resources would be utilised for the overall goal of enhancing health security in Nigeria”, he said.

The WHO country representative in Nigeria, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, said “Rotary International remains a core partner and founding leader for the GPEI efforts globally.”

Enormous efforts have gone into containing the CVPVD2 variant strain; however, poliovirus surveillance data has also shown that the virus continues to circulate in some states of the North-West zone.

“WHO will work closely with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and state governments, especially in the north-west and high-risk states as recommended by the 40th Executive Review Committee to reach the finish line by the end of this year”, said Dr Mulombo.