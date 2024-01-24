A pro-environment group in the Niger Delta region, Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ), has urged the federal government to address compensation issues and accountability for the liabilities of Shell Onshore Assets in the region.

The group’s national coordinator, Mulade Sheriff made the request yesterday at a press conference in Abuja on the need to save the Niger Delta environment from further degradation as a result of oil spills, illegal bunkering and oil theft.

Sheriff said it is imperative to mention that in a corporate buyout such as this and in accordance with best practices as obtained in other climes there is an urgent need to address the issues.

He added that they are not shocked but surprised by the recent sales of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), Onshore Facilities Assets to indigenous oil firms led by Renaissance and four others, adding that it is unfortunate that Nigeria is the only country on earth that will permit an international oil company to destroy her ecosystem, environment and divest their investment without any penalty.

He said SPDC has grossly destroyed the region with impunity without recourse to proper remediation plans for the environment and ecological damages done as a result of their exploration activity.

“We would want to strongly appeal and advise the federal government led by president Bola Tinubu and the new buyers, which are the indigenous oil firms to equally consider buying the onshore liabilities as well left by the SPDC if they wish to operate peacefully in the region,” Sheriff said.

According to him, “Over the years, the Niger Delta has borne the brunt of environmental degradation resulting from Shell’s oil and gas exploration activities. The overall well-being cannot be overstated.

“Consequently, we implore Mr President as the custodian of our nation’s interests, to address the following: compensate communities affected by Shell’s operations in the Niger Delta region. We urge your administration to ensure fair and just compensation for irreversible damage caused to their lands, water sources, and ecosystems.

“The proposed sale of Shell onshore assets must include stringent provisions for addressing existing liabilities. These provisions should guarantee that the new owners assume responsibility for mitigating and rectifying environmental damage and restoring the affected communities’ ecosystem,” he said.