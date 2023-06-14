Politics Over, It’s Time To Rescue Zamfara, Gov Lawal Tells New Legislators

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has urged the new members of the State House of Assembly to unite and work for the interest of the state.

Lawal made the appeal on Tuesday while meeting with the newly inaugurated lawmakers at the Council Chambers of the Zamfara State Government House in Gusau, the state capital.

The Zamfara State Assembly was on Tuesday inaugurated for the 7th session and new presiding officers were elected as required by the Nigerian constitution.

Hon. Bilyaminu Ibrahim Moriki (Zurmi North Constituency) was unanimously elected Speaker of the 7th State Assembly.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said Governor Lawal received the leadership of the 7th Assembly on a familiarisation visit.