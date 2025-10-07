The House of Representatives is resuming plenary today after its long vacation, which commenced on July 24, after an initial postponement date of September 23, 2025.

While the vacation lasted, there were contentious issues as pointed as thorns waiting to pierce the Green Chamber as it begins its third session if not well tackled.

Though initial efforts were made to address some issues, most, if not all, remain unresolved as of the last check.

Top among them was the misgivings expressed by members against the House leadership over the 2024/2025 recruitment exercise into the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), poor budget performance and its implementation by the executive, and the killings in the northern part of the country.

LEADERSHIP exclusively reported that a crisis was brewing in the House as members prepared for a showdown with the Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, ahead of the initial resumption date of September 23.

According to the report, members were stunned when they heard the Clerk of the National Assembly (CNA), Kamoru Ogunlana, speak during the induction ceremony for 785 newly recruited staff last Monday in Abuja.

Ogunlana was represented at the event by the Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly (DCNA), Engineer Bashir Yero. 785 new employees across Grade Levels 8 to 12 were inducted at the event.

The fuming members of the House took their anger about recruiting the new staff to the House’s WhatsApp platform, asking why and how the recruitment was made without their input.

Some of them said the Speaker had taken them for a ride because of their loyalty, and had concluded that they would confront him when the House resumes on September 23.

The lawmakers are also troubled that their inability to attract meaningful projects to their constituencies could prevent them from re-election in 2027.

One of them wrote, “Wonders can never end in NASS. How can the (National Assembly) Commission employ over 800 new staff without members’ knowledge for them to even nominate from their constituencies?”

Another replied sarcastically, “Who told you leadership is not aware? Their candidates are among those recruited, please.”

“We have lost our rights to loyalty; many things are happening in NASS without considering members’ interests. Once leadership’s interest is taken care of, they’re fine,” another angry member said.

“The commission employed 851 people and their induction was done today, 24 August, kai… this is unfair to members.”

“May God help us. We couldn’t even get one slot for our constituency,” another Rep wrote.

These and other issues, such as budget performance and its implementation by the executive, and the killings in the northern part of the country, piqued the lawmakers’ interest in the speaker, hence they are prepared for a showdown with him.

Following the report, Speaker Abbas approved the constitution of an ad hoc committee to investigate the 2024/2025 recruitment exercise for the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

This was just as the House Spokesperson, Hon. Akin Rotimi, said the speaker directed the House Committee on Public Service Matters, which oversees NASC, to conduct a thorough investigation of the recruitment of 785 and report back to the House.

However, the Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Prof. Jake Dan-Azum, announced the constitution of an ad hoc committee with 13 members and the chairman being Hon. Idris Ahmed Wase (APC, Plateau).

“The Committee is mandated to: Investigate the processes and procedures adopted in the 2024/2025 recruitment exercise conducted by the NASC.

“Ascertain the level of compliance with extant rules, federal character principles, and established guidelines.

“Identify any irregularities, discriminatory practices, or abuses of office in the recruitment exercise.

“Recommend corrective measures to strengthen transparency, accountability, and fairness in future recruitment processes,” Dan-Azum said.

LEADERSHIP checks revealed that the committee had yet to be inaugurated; hence, it did not start work until after the resumption.

Also, speaking with a journalist in Abuja recently, the House Deputy Spokesperson, Hon. Philip Agese, said that the Speaker has constituted two special committees to examine the reported issues.

Agbese said one of the committees will be headed by the Deputy Speaker, Hon Benjamin Kalu, and the other by former Deputy Speaker Wase.

The lawmaker representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State denied any planned showdown or existing rifts among members and the leadership of the House, saying, to the contrary, the 10th House has so much confidence in Abbas.

He said: “The confidence of members in Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen is not negotiable and unwavering. Since his emergence, Mr Speaker has demonstrated outstanding leadership, fairness, and deep respect for colleagues across party lines.

“He (Abbas) has continued to carry members along in decision-making in line with the ‘People’s House’ mantra and has shown unmatched commitment to the welfare of members and development of their constituencies”.

Apparently, acting on the matter, the House Committee on Appropriations had

Rowdy Session As Reps Grief Poor Budget Implementation met with

Finance, Wale Edun, and Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, over the slow pace of implementation of the 2024–2025 Appropriations Act (budget) on Wednesday.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the closed-door session turned into a rowdy session following the Finance minister’s disclosure that only 80% of the 2024 budget had been implemented. This made the lawmakers angry that the trend affected their constituency projects.

According to the sources who pleaded anonymity, revelations at the meeting turned the interface into a shouting match as lawmakers kept the finance minister standing for about five minutes.

The sources added that: “some members even vowed to move a motion to summon the minister of finance upon resumption, to table before the House budget performance-revenue and expenditure so far; as well as the distribution of expended funds from the budget.”

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, Hon. Abubakar Bichi (APC, Kano), said lawmakers, like many Nigerians, were equally increasingly worried about the level of budget execution.

“We have engaged with the Ministers of Finance and Budget; both acknowledged the concerns and assured us of their commitment to work harder so that Nigerians can see visible results from the budget.

“Our members are seriously concerned, and the ministers have promised that Nigerians will witness significant changes and developments before the end of this year. They have given us their word, and we will be monitoring closely,” he said.

Also speaking, the Minister of Finance, Edun, said as of September 2025, about 80 per cent of the 2024 budget had been implemented.

“Overall, implementation is at about 80 per cent. As you know, the National Assembly extended the 2024 budget till December, so it is still running.

“We also reviewed the 2025 budget, focusing on grassroots projects and critical infrastructure such as roads, irrigation, and other facilities that directly impact Nigerians,” Edun said.

The minister added, “As is customary, we reviewed the budget performance. We looked at 2024. Basically, overall, it’s around 80 per cent. And as you know, the budget for 2024 was extended by the National Assembly until December, so it is still running; it is still a work in progress.”

Also, during the recess, the member representing Hadejia/ Auyo/ Kafin Hausa Federal Constituency of Jigawa state, Hon.Ibrahim Usman Auyo, in a viral video, alleged that members of the House receive payments to sponsor Motions, Bills, and Petitions.

The House Spokesperson, in his reaction to the matter, said that when the House reconvenes, Auyo will be invited to substantiate his claims before the parliament. If he cannot provide evidence, the matter will be referred to the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges for appropriate consideration, in line with parliamentary procedure.

“These allegations are unsubstantiated and, if left unclarified, risk undermining public confidence in the National Assembly. Statements of this nature must be backed by verifiable facts and presented through the appropriate parliamentary channels.

…”When the House reconvenes, Rep. Auyo will be invited to substantiate his claims before the House. Should he be unable to provide evidence, the matter will be referred to the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges for appropriate consideration, in line with parliamentary procedure,” Rotimi stated.

Again, a few days before resumption, facts emerged that the House Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, was to be removed, and he approached the court to stall the move.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division, had summoned the management of the National Assembly, House of Representatives, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen and nine others(including all the opposition parties), to appear before it within 30 days over a suit filed by Chinda, seeking the stoppage of a planned move to remove him from his position as principal officer of the House.

The writ of summons dated September 16, 2025, issued by Dr J.Y. Musa, SAN, of Dr J.Y. Musa, SAN & Co., solicitors to the Plaintiff (Chinda), copy of which was sighted by LEADERSHIP, indicated that there were plans allegedly to remove Chinda as House minority leader on the grounds of his association with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

“You are hereby commanded that within thirty days (30) after the service of this writ on you, inclusive of the day of such service, you do

cause an appearance to be entered for you in an action at the suit of Rt. Hon. Kingsley Chinda, take notice that in default of your doing so, the plaintiff may proceed therein, and judgment may be given

in your absence.

“This writ is to be served within twelve calendar months from the date thereof if renewed within six calendar months from the date of the last renewal, including the day of such date and not afterwards.

“The defendants (including Speaker Abbas, Clerk of the National Assembly and opposition political parties) may enter appearance personally or by legal practitioner either by handing in an appropriate form, duly completed, to the registrar of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Abuja, in which the action is brought by sending them to the Registrar by registered post,” it read.

In the writ of summons, Chinda claimed against the defendants as follows: “A DECLARATION that the move to remove the Plaintiff from his position as the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the account of his association with Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, the current Honourable Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party is a clear violation of the Plaintiff’s right to Freedom of Association as guaranteed by Section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).”

When contacted to get the House position on the matter, Deputy Spokesperson Agbese said the Green Chamber is committed to the principles of constitutional democracy and the rule of law, so the matter would be treated accordingly.

“The 10th House of Representatives is steadfastly committed to constitutional democracy and the rule of law.

“The Rt. Hon Speaker, with his characteristic wisdom and leadership, will engage all relevant parties to ensure a just and amicable resolution in line with our democratic values.

“We value your interest and will communicate further updates through official channels as appropriate,” he said.

Be that as it may, the minority caucus in the House met in Abuja on Monday to review the lawsuit filed by its leader, Chinda, to squash the alleged plot to remove him from the position.

This was contained in a notice of meeting issued on Sunday and co-signed by Agbedi Frederick, leader of the Peoples Democratic Party caucus; Afam Ogene (Labour Party); Muktar Umar-Zakari (New Nigeria Peoples Party) and Peter Uzokwe for the Young Peoples Party(YPP).

“To: All Minority Members of the House of Representatives – you are hereby invited to an emergency meeting to discuss recent developments in the minority leadership, particularly to review the lawsuit instituted by Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, against all members of minority parties in the 10th House of Representatives.

“Agenda: Response to the Lawsuit instituted by House Minority Leader, Rt. Hon. Kingsley Chinda, against all Minority Parties. Any Other Business (AOB),” the notice read.

The outcome of the meeting, which started at 8 pm, was yet to be known.

Pro-Chinda Lawmakers Vow To Resist Plot For His Removal

Meanwhile, some members of the minority caucus in the House under the umbrella of Active Minority, numbering 89, have expressed support for the minority leader, Hon. Chinda (PDP, Rivers), warning that they would resist any attempt to remove him.

The Active Minority group, led by a PDP member from one of the northern states who does not want to be mentioned, has also been meeting in Abuja before the plenary resumption on Tuesday.

A member of the Active Minority who is privy to the meetings spoke on condition of anonymity, boasting that they are prepared to counter the moves by certain interests in the PDP and the ADC bent on replacing Chinda because of his affiliation with Wike.

“We have stumbled on a plot by confident leaders in the PDP and ADC to replace the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kingsley Chinda. His only sin is the allegations that he is close to the FCT minister, Chief Wike.

“But I can assure you, we are ready for those sponsored to come to the floor and execute this insidious plan. Our group, the Active Minority, is prepared to resist this because Hon. Chinda has very well discharged his responsibilities as an opposition leader.

“As I speak with you, the Active Minority has a membership strength of 89 honourable members and more honourable members identify with us. The entire opposition lawmakers are about 140, and we have an overwhelming majority to counter any undemocratic move”.

When asked about the list of the Active Minority, the lawmaker said, “We are keeping our identities under wraps until the House resumes. We don’t want to let the cat out of the bag now. Our strategy is also within us until we meet on the battlefield.”

Giving reasons why they support the minority leader, the lawmaker said, “Hon. Chinda’s unwavering commitment to upholding democratic principles and advocating for the rights of the Nigerian people has set him apart as a beacon of hope in times of uncertainty.

“Chinda has since 2023 vehemently stood against the detection of opposition lawmakers to APC. One of Chinda’s notable contributions lies in his staunch opposition to members of the opposition defecting to the ruling party, citing violations of constitutional provisions and electoral laws.

“He has always been a strong voice drawing the attention of the leadership to at least obey the law and do what is right”.

He says, “in the face of adversity and resistance, Chinda has stood firm in his convictions, fearlessly challenging the status quo and holding the government accountable for its actions.”

Some lawmakers who spoke with our correspondent on the condition of anonymity said those issues will be resolved amicably upon resumption, and they will not generate any heat.

One of them said, “I don’t see any hostile atmosphere, the highest will go into executive session and thrash out those issues, that are not as big as you media want them to appear.

Speaking particularly on the matter concerning the minority leader removal, a lawmaker said, “There is no way the speaker will remove Chinda if the matter is about his relationship with Wike because both of them are for Mr President.”