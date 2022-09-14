Twenty-five-year-old, Musa David, a student of Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic (WUFP), Birnin Kebbi has committed suicide.

Musa David who is of Department of Banking and Finance allegedly committed suicide while in the custody of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Birnin Kebbi.

However, the NSCDC has refuted the allegation which was widely circulated in the state capital yesterday. LEADERSHIP gathered that late Musa before he carried out the act, was suspected to have taken hard substances.

His abnormal behaviour forced his aunty, one Mrs Augustina Galadima, who lives in the Gangare Hostel in Badariya in Birnin Kebbi metropolis to seek the help of an NSCDC officer who allegedly took him to the corps’ office for safety. NSCDC spokesperson, Akeem Adeyemi, described the incident as unfortunate.

In a statement he issued in Birnin Kebbi, Adeyemi said Musa who was in their office for safe-keeping on the order and agreement with his relations, took excuse from the official of the command to ease himself but, after a while, he came out from toilet with blood gushing out of his throat. “One of our officers sought help and he was taken to Sir Yahaya General Hospital to save his life. It was at the hospital where he was receiving medical attention he gave up,” he said.

Akeem added that after a thorough search at the toilet, a blood-sustained razor blade was found which was obviously the object that he used to slash his throat.

He warned the general public on the dangers of spreading rumours while advising them to always verify things before sharing to others. His corpse has since been handed over to his relatives for burial.